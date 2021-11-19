Start Shopping For This Holiday Season! with Anne Roy | River City Live

Christmas is five weeks away but as we have been telling you, many businesses are urging you to shop early this year due to supply chain and potential shipping delays. Anne Roy has a whole slew of fun and unique gift ideas that you will want to order right away. Details are below:

Plant pots from 30 Watt are shaped like a human head or a puppy’s head and designed to also function as an eyeglass holder. Ideal for desks, offices, and home decor, this ceramic planter can be drawn on with a marker and is a perfect creative gift idea for a plant lover, teacher or family member. 30watt.com

VoChill’s mission is to promote slowing down, enjoying the moment and simple luxuries and is a great gift for the wine aficionado. VoChill’s owners are passionate about bringing people together in a meaningful time and place to enjoy wine. The patented design allows you to find your perfect temperature in the glass. You’re in control - simply remove your glass for less chill or leave in for more. Use your own stemware with no unnecessary additions into the glass.vochill.com

With a gorgeous sleek finish and large oval mirror, Vera makes every beauty session feel like a true MOMENT, even if you’re just applying moisturizer. But Vera is not all form and no function. In addition to a heavy, non-slip base and a 45-degree tilt, it has three dimmable LED settings and a 30-min auto-shutoff. No wonder Good Housekeeping crowned this mirror as the Best Cordless Makeup Mirror. fancci.com

Gray Duck Art is a women-owned business based in Minnesota. Their pet painting kits will help you discover a creative bone that you didn’t know you had. The Gray Duck Art team is made up of six unique and extremely talented artists that hand draw your pet with a paint by number layout, ready for you to jump in and paint! All Christmas 2021 orders and pictures must be submitted by December 1st to be guaranteed by December 22nd. grayduckart.com

The Power Pony is imagined by kids for kids and is built to ride like a real horse. Your handcrafted Power Pony is powered by our patent pending ZüME engine. It is iOS connected, fully interactive, and guaranteed to provide fun, smiles and laughter on many exciting riding adventures. powerpony.com