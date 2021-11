CMN Hospitals is hosting the 26th Annual Festival of Lights 5K on Sat. Dec. 4 in San Marco Square. This unique, holiday-themed race will raise vital funding for the pediatric programs at UF Health Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Children’s Miracle Network Director Nikki Sabol joined River City Live to discuss the event and also share some tips on untangling those pesky holiday lights.

To register for the event visit www.1stplacesports.com