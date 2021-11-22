An Easy and Delicious Recipe Using Thanksgiving Leftovers | River City Live

Make the stuffing waffles. Add wet stuffing mixture into a non-stick sprayed waffle press, and let it cook for a few cycles until it starts to firm up. They will need more time than traditional waffles, with a little amount of butter recommended to help them crisp up.
After they start to get crispy and golden, open the waffle press and let them sit for a few minutes to firm up.
Add cranberry jam to the second waffle.
Add the rest of the cheese to the middle and close the sandwich.
Put the entire sandwich back in the waffle maker until the cheese starts to melt and the outside of the sandwich has gotten crispy.
ENJOY!
