Shop Dandy Holiday Pop-Up Boutique

Shop Dandy e-commerce was established in 2012 and offered virtual shopping for over five years. In those five years, Danielle hand picked every item she has sold and loved every virtual hug that came and went with every order. After 5 amazing years running Shop Dandy Boutique she closed shop and focused on her fast growing Influencer business as social media gained traction and quickly took over the world. She works with and represents world wide luxury brands from Nordstrom to Amazon.

A year ago, in the middle of the pandemic, she dreamt up a fun “pop-up” boutique and is manifesting that dream today in Jacksonville, Florida where her story began. Danielle has spent the last few months visiting buying markets and hand selecting a unique curated collection of dresses, home decor, and accessories that represent her brand Shop Dandy. She has also curated a festive selection of holiday items to gift loved ones this holiday season. Danielle has put her heart into manifesting this dream and hopes you enjoy shopping in person with us this Holiday season.