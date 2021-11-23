Start Shopping For This Holiday Season! with Anne Roy | River City Live

Looking for that perfect Christmas gift? Anne Roy has been surfing online to come up with an assortment of unique gift ideas and the details are below..

Family PJ’s are a big deal again this year. Get in the holiday spirit with matching Christmas PJs from LazyOne. Mom, dad, teen, child, baby, and even the dog can deck the halls in style and comfort. Opening presents on Christmas morning just got even better! They are machine washable and are made from 100% preshrunk cotton. lazyone.com

MAISON CUSTOM is a small family business that is quickly turning into the online leader for personalized cutting boards. Have peace of mind knowing all orders ship within 3 business days & are backed by our unbeatable satisfaction guarantee & countless 5 star reviews. Customize any of our handmade wood cutting boards below for an unforgettable gift or as the perfect addition to your home. maisoncustom.com

Ad

Looking for a unique gift for the female golfer in your life? CALLIOPE is an apparel and accessory brand that is dedicated to the modern woman golfer. The brand puts women at the center of its design by mixing function with fashion-forward designs to get a signature look that makes a statement on and off the course. Best sellers include the Lucky Lockets and Belt Bags. calliopegolf.com

For the pet lover, Petsies is a brand maintained by Budsies, a South Florida based company that turns drawings and photos of people into custom stuffed animals. They’ve created over 100,000 custom plushies and have proudly become the #1 custom plush manufacturer in the industry. Their products have been featured on Shark Tank, BuzzFeed, The New York Times, Oprah Magazine, among many others. mypetsies.com

Ad

For the bourbon or whiskey drinker, Prestige Decanters was founded with a pioneering spirit and the lofty objective of making unique decanters that tell your story. Their goal is simple: to create one-of-a-kind art pieces for displaying and serving your favorite spirits–showpieces that will help tell your story with quality worth showing off. Check out their selection of decanters, glasses and coasters. prestigehaus.com

For the person with a sweet tooth, Kate Weiser offers Carl the Snowman. Carl stands for C.hocolate A.nd R.eal L.ove and that’s exactly what he’s made out of. Carl is a dark chocolate hollow figure filled with hot cocoa mix and mini marshmallows. Heat up a pot of milk, place Carl in the pot and watch him slowly melt in hot cocoa for the entire family kateweiserchocolate.com