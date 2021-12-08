How to find happiness in a stressful holiday season

Holiday Stress and how to find happiness in a (potentially!) chaotic season

1. Take 10 Minutes - What do your thoughts tell you? A recent study found that most of us think about the present or the future in an emotionally neutral way. But some of us think about the past in a negative way. This pattern of thinking is a good clue into your mindset.

2. Me Time – Wasteful or Rewarding

In a study published this year, psychologists found that if you thought Leisure activities are wasteful (was active (exercising) or passive (watching TV), social (hanging out with friends) or solitary (meditating), you enjoy them less and had lower levels of happiness and the higher levels of anxiety and stress. What can you do: Value (Ask yourself – what value does this activity provide for you)

3. Happy is Not what you think

Studies show that we are not very good at deciding what makes us happy. So ignore the Happiness Treadmill and Focus instead on Gratitude.