Experience the magic of Nights of Lights...with the Grinch or Mr. Scrooge!

Do you thirst for Christmas or the taste of wine? Then the Tasting Tours of St. Augustine is the trip for you. With a horse-drawn guide through the nation’s oldest historic district St. Augustine, The Christmas Night of Lights features millions of tiny lights across both buildings and trees with a glass of wine in your hand. Hear great stories of the city and its history while watching the sunset on the Matanzas River in a horse-drawn open trolley. With the private carriage tour option, passengers can be gifted wine for their journey. Continue tasting through January 31st for the afterglow of the holiday magic.

For more information, visit https://www.thetastingtours.com/nights-of-lights.html.

USE CODE RCL21 FOR $5 OFF ANY TOUR!