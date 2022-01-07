6th Annual Jimmy Jam Returns to St. Augustine

Tim Gause and Jeff Gatlin launched the Jimmy Jam BBQ Slam to honor their friend James Way aka “Jimmy Jam” after a long bout with cancer. He loved BBQ, car shows and family fun, so his friends have incorporated that into an annual event held at the St. Augustine Fairgrounds the past 6 years.

What started as a tribute has expanded to become a non-profit fundraiser that helps families struggling financially throughout the year with a hand up, not a hand out. Rance spoke with Tim about this weekend’s event that runs from 10am - 10pm at the St. Augustine Fairgrounds. Find out more information at jimmyjambbqslam.com