Healthy Apple Dip:

1 container (5.3 oz) nonfat, plain Greek Yogurt

6 tbsp peanut butter creamy

3 tbsp honey

1. Combine the Greek yogurt, honey and peanut butter into a small mixing bowl. 2. Mixing using a spoon until combined and smooth. 3. Serve with apples. Enjoy!

Healthy Ranch Dip:

½ cup plain yogurt

2 tsp ranch packet

Your choice of veggies

1. Combine ingredients and mix.

2. Serve with your choice of veggies and enjoy!