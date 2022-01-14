3rd Saturday Market in West Augustine

This Saturday the first 3rd Saturday Market of the year is back in West Augustine. The vendor market focuses on connecting the community with vendors from St. John’s County and surrounding areas. While there will be plenty of shopping opportunities, families can come out and enjoy the experience with live music and food trucks. It is also an opportunity to showcase the history of West Augustine. The 3rd Saturday Market is held every month from 10am to 3pm at 760 West King St. in St. Augustine.