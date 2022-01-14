Keeping your plants healthy during the winter

How exactly do you keep plants alive during the winter time? Jen and Brandi, owners of Lush Leaves, are here to answer that very question. Here are some tips and tricks:

1. Reduce Your Watering And Use Warm Water For Plants In Winter

2. Increase Your Home’s Humidity

Low humidity in the cold months isn’t just a problem for people. Plants enjoy humidity levels around 50 – 60%, so keep your humidifier running if you have one.

3. Give Them Plenty Of Light

Most imporantly, your plants are going to need a lot more light than usual during the winter. This means for indoor and outdoor plants.