Two Hacks in the Kitchen: Nutella Doughnuts

2/3 cup Nutella
Confectioners’ sugar
1 tube (16.3 ounces) large refrigerated flaky biscuits (8 count)
- Preheat air fryer to 300°. On a lightly floured surface, roll each biscuit into a 6-in. circle; cut each into 4 wedges. Ttop each wedge with 1 teaspoon Nutella. Bring up corners over filling; pinch edges firmly to seal.
- In batches, arrange wedges in a single layer on ungreased tray in air-fryer basket. Cook until golden brown, 8-10 minutes, turning once. Dust with confectioners’ sugar; serve warm.