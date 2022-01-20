Experienced Credit Counseling with J. White Credit University

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Janay White doesn’t care how pretty your website or business logo is.

“I tell business owners all the time ... you need money to stay in business and to be competitive, and to continue to run your business,” said White, the CEO of J White Credit University.

So, what’s an owner to do?

One idea is to consider business credit, said White, whose job involves helping to educate other owners, or people who aspire to own companies someday.

You want to be able to build your credit, and tap into that funding to grow and expand, White said.

White appeared on a recent segment of “River City Live” with local business owner Karlie King, of Mini Queen’s Mini Donut, who spoke about how much she has learned from White.

King is looking forward to opening her own food truck using advice she received from White.

To learn more and hear from White, watch the video clip above.