Ecological planting with Native Jax

While the current weather isn’t appealing for planting and landscaping, one can plan for the possibility within the next couple of weeks. Planting with an ecological mindset goes a long way for beautification and earth sustainability. Josh Rosenberg of Native Jax has made an imprint in Jacksonville replanting rundown parks and showing the community different ways to level up our own green footprint. Rance caught up with Josh to get some insight on things people can do to transform problem areas of one’s landscape into a beautiful design utilizing things many of us consider unnecessary or waste.