Create your own DIY Valentine’s flower arrangement

Saint Florals joins the show today to discuss how to create your own DIY flower arrangement for Valentine’s Day! After you create your own arrangement, or get one from Saint Florals, you can have the flowers last longer with the following tips:

1. Snip the flowers at the end: According to consumer reports.org, flowers have a vascular system in their stems that draws up water and nutrients to feed the blooms. If you neglect to cut them, air that has been drawn into the stems while they were out of water can block water absorption.

2. Place the flowers in water quickly and monitor the water temperature: Make sure the water isn’t too hot or it will hurt the flowers. You want to keep the water at room temperature.

3. Remove any dead flowers from inside the water: Dead leaves and flowers inside the vase and below the water will harm the fresh flowers.

4. Make your own flower food: DIY your own flower food recipe to keep the flowers fresh!

Ad

5. Change the water frequently: Plan on refilling the water and re-cutting the stems every three days. This prevents bacteria from spreading to the living flowers.

To learn more about Saint Florals go to saintflorals.com.