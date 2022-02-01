Innovative products to make your life easier

Are you a sucker for cool gadgets? Here are some innovative products that contributor Anne Roy has rounded up that just might make your life more convenient.

Our first product will bring a little warmth to your life. The FLÎKR Fire is the first isopropyl

alcohol personal fireplace. FLÎKR Fire is made for ambiance; coffee table, dining room

table, patio,…etc. The burn time is 45 mins-1 hour. flikrfireplace.com

The FinaMill is an Award Winning Pepper Mill & Spice Grinder in One. It is battery

operated and offers adjustable coarseness and is easy to refill. It includes quick change

spice pods and comes in three colors. finamill.com

The reusable Porter Bag is a better bag for cooking, freezing, steaming, preserving,

storing, and sous-viding. Designed with curved corners so there’s nowhere for pesky

buildup to hide, the bag is an easy-to-clean, hygienic workhorse tool. Available in a

variety of sizes and colors. wandpdesign.com

The HandiMani™ Manicure Kit puts the power of beautiful nails back into your hands.

The HandiMani™ stabilizes the hand for applying nail polish and the HandiBag allows

for perfectly positioning of the fingernail being polished. The Glass Nail File treats you to

smooth, snag-free nail shaping and the nail balm trio soothes, moisturizes and

nourishes your nails and cuticles. handimani.com

Make sure all of your devices are always powered up and ready to go with this non-slip

charging mat from Courant. The CATCH:2 version offers effortless multi-device charging

without frustrating “dead zones,” and effortlessly blends in wherever it’s placed. You can

choose from two different materials when you purchase the CATCH:2: linen or leather.

staycourant.com