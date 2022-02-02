Award-winning filmmaker returns to Jax

LaCora Stephens is a filmmaker with local ties. She returns to the River City to showcase her award winning short film 7 Sharp at this weekend’s Jacksonville Film Festival. The movie dives into the classic story of 3 generations of black women dealing with long buried secrets, trauma and the ways those can eat at the familial infrastructure. 7 Sharp premieres at Jacksonville Film Festival Saturday at 2pm at the San Marco Theater.

Find out more about the festival at www.jacksonvillefilmfestival.com Get more insight about LaCora and her film at www.7sharpfilm.com