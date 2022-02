Pilot Pilates helps members meet their goals by focusing on each individual’s fitness needs. They offer dance conditioning and healthy spine classes with Pilates as a center focus.

Pilates is well known and practiced by millions around the world. It improves:

• Posture

• Alignment

• Proprioception

• Balance

• Coordination

• Core Strength

• Mind-body centering

• Muscular imbalances

• Flexibility

To lean more go to pivot-pilates.com.