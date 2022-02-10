Valentine’s Day Trivia!

Once again, John Crawford of Trivia Nation joined us to test Rance, Mark and Eden on all things Valentine’s Day and Big Game related. Watch these segments and play along with the River City Live crew.

With valentine’s day at number 2 ‚what is the largest card sending holiday?

The song I will always love you was famously covered by Whitney Houston. Who originally wrote and recorded the song?

In the series hart to hart. Name one of the two stars. Bonus point if you can name both.

The St valentine’s day massacre was set up by what famous gangster? Bonus. The city it in which it occurred?

Which affectionate candy was first introduced in 1907?

Cast party these actors all appeared in what romantic movie? Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and Laura Linney

Who is the god of desire, love and affection and symbol for valentine’s day?

On valentine’s day ,women not men traditionally buy chocolates and gifts in Japan. True or false?

Ann and Nancy Wilson are sisters and members of what rock group?