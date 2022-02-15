A diet rich in vegetables and fruits can lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke as well as prevent some types of cancer. Wealth Watchers Inc. is kicking off a new program for senior citizens. The Duval Access to Healthy Food Incentive Program focuses on helping those 50 and older improve their health by making better food choices. Participants will have access to healthy cooking demonstrations, nutritional education and cash incentives. www.wealthwatchersfl.org