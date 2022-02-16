Touring the Black History of Jacksonville

Black History Month is February, but Jacksonville has way too much history to squeeze into 28 days. Yolanda “Yollie” Copeland moved to the River City a decade ago. She discovered there was so much to learn about the culture in the city for herself, but she realized that others might be missing out on that knowledge. She became a history detective (her words) and launched Explore Jax Core Tours. Those who book with her get guided tours detailing the history of neighborhoods like Durkeeville, Springfield, Hansonville and more. She learns more as much as she shares and enjoys opening people up to the Black History of Jacksonville.

www.explorejaxcore.com