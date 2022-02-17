NFL alums host fitness event in Jax

Jaguar alumnus Mike Hollis and Najee Goode joined RCL to share information on the first ever WEforum Fit Crawl coming to Jacksonville Beach in 2022. The Sunday, March 6th event will showcase the fitness studios and gyms throughout the Jacksonville Beach community with a pub-style crawl meant to encourage participants to move through a series of three 35-minute classes in various locations. Classes begin at 1pm, 2pm, and 3pm and participants can choose from a variety of studios and class styles. The event culminates with a post-event celebration at the Sea Walk Pavilion that is free and open to the public. Ticket holders and donors will have additional access to VIP locations with current and former NFL players, as well as limited edition Fit Crawl Swag Bags. Tickets for the Fit Crawl are a $30 donation to the NFL Alumni Jacksonville Chapter which supports children’s charities throughout the region. The proceeds of this year’s Fit Crawl will benefit Lift Jax, an initiative of business and community leaders working to eradicate generational poverty in Jacksonville.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nfla-presents-weforum-fit-crawl-2022-tickets-242462821827