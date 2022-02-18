Bold City Con is coming to Jax!

Bold City Con is a HUGE pop culture event happening February 25-27th in the former JC Penney’s at Regency Square Mall.

A BOLD lineup of guests:

Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery, Hell Boy, Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer, The Shape of Water, and Hocus Pocus)

Larry Bagby & Tobias Jelinek (for a Hocus Pocus reunion with Doug)

Matt Lintz (Ms. Marvel, The Walking Dead)

Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers, Legend of Korra)

Todd Haberkorn (Dragon Ball Z, Pokemon, Transformers)

Jason Marsden (Goofy Movie, Hocus Pocus),

Venessa Branch (Pirates of the Caribbean 1-3, Star Trek Voyager, Orbitz Gum Girl!)

and many more local and regional special guests!

Bold City Con isn’t just about the guests, we’re introducing our first ‘Cosplayground’ featuring a series of photo-op backdrops, Cosplay Guests, and Cosplay Groups, plus a Cosplay Cool Down section, along with lots of prop replicas and vehicle photo ops.

Our vendor hall and artist alley marketplaces will bring together a unique mix of collectible, rare, and original nerdy wares. Special guest meet-and-greets and fan panels will be scheduled throughout the weekend.

You don’t want to miss this excellent weekend of Pop Culture coming soon! February 25-27th at the Former JC Penney’s at Regency Square Mall 9501 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL.