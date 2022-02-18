The Big Bounce America is here in Jax this weekend

The Big Bounce America tour is bringing the most action-packed experience of the year to Jacksonville, Florida from Friday, February 18th through Sunday, February 20th at Riverfront Plaza. Featuring the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions:

· The World’s Largest Bounce House: 13,000 square feet and 32 feet tall and contains an obstacle course, basketball courts, plus a giant slide and ball pit surrounding a DJ booth with nightclub-quality sound and lights!

· The Giant: a 900-foot-long inflatable obstacle course with over 50 different obstacles to overcome to the finish line!

· airSPACE: a space-themed wonderland filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, moon craters and so much more!

· Sport Slam: a NEWLY-ADDED customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every size and type you could imagine

The Big Bounce America tour is the perfect outdoor activity for kids and adults that are still kids at heart! Each session is broken up into age groups for safety.

• Toddler Session: Kids ages 3 and under, accompanied by a Parent/Carer.

• Junior Session: Kids ages 7 and under.

• Bigger Kid Session: Kids ages 15 and under.

• Adults Only Session: Anyone 16 years of age and older. No kids.

Prices for tickets range from $19.00 to $39.00 per session. Tickets can be purchased at www.thebigbounceamerica.com/tickets. If you have any questions, please visit our FAQ page: https://thebigbounceamerica.com/family/faq/