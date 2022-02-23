Dyslexia is a language-based learning difference. It can affect everything from how a child grasps early literacy concepts to how they speak, write, learn math, tell time, remember sequences of things, process things they hear, tie shoes, organize themselves, focus, and — most importantly — how they feel about themselves. Twenty percent of people have dyslexia, but teachers aren’t often equipped to identify at-risk students or to teach them the way their brains need to learn — in a multi-sensory manner. The DePaul School of Northeast Florida is a small program in Jacksonville, FL that specializes in teaching dyslexic kids in grades 2 through 8 with the data-driven Orton-Gillingham method. The Drinks for Dyslexia event’s aim is to raise awareness about this special program and all it’s doing to help kids achieve their academic goals. It will be held on the rooftop of Intuition Ale Works from 6-8pm. Find out more information at www.depaulschool.com