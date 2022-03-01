Get a head start on The Players Championship next week!

The PLAYERS Championship starts next week and along with plenty of exciting golf shots, food and drink options from local restaurants, and a concert by Kelsea Ballerini, there is also an opportunity to shop for unique merchandise.

The PLAYERS Championship Fan Shop will be open during the tournament, but for those who want to get a jump start, it will be open Friday March 4th through Sunday, March 6th.

No ticket is required for this early access shopping and parking is free in the public lot on SR 210. The shop is located at the Welcome Experience. For more information go to theplayers.com