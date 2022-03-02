Mental Wellness Wednesday: What is “snapchat dysmorphia” and how does it effect your self esteem?

What is ‘Snapchat dysmorphia’? This is when patients seek surgery to look like the filtered versions of themselves.

This is distinct from clinical Body Dysmorphia (affects 2.3% of population)

What to know:

We like taking selfies but not looking at them The pressure to post perfect selfies is, in fact, largely coming from within—the reality is that 82 percent of people actually prefer to see other photos instead of selfies.

What you can do:

1) Move away from All or Nothing Thinking When you look at a selfie, pick a number on a scale instead of thinking of your attractiveness as all or nothing

2) Practice positive self talk

. Researchers found that people who have a more accurate self-image have more self-confidence and are also more likely to have more positive social interactions.

3) Confidence works

There is a “Beauty premium” Attractive people act more confident and as a result get hired more, etc. Psychologists found that when people adopt confident poses (Power pose confidence self-talk, visualize success), they got the same result