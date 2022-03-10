Traveling for Spring Break? Here’s how to pack...

Angela Widener from The Pink Nickel Boutique joines RCL to talk about all things Spring. From the boutique’s blog, here are some tips!

1) A Coverup for the beach and pool is a must! You’ll naturally pack a swimsuit however don’t forget to chic it up with a statement coverup!! It’s not quite summer so make sure you have something to pop on when you exit the water. We love Kimonos, ponchos, shackets, hoodies or a sassy knit pullover. These options are also great when you need to layer for a cool spring evening. Style with a cute beach tote!!

2) For nights out, pack a spring colorful maxi dress and a flirty mini. These options are great depending on your evening plans. Style with wedges or heels and statement earrings!

3) Strolling around beach towns or resort fun you’ll want to grab a romper or jumpsuit for an effortless sassy, sexy look. Pair with sandals, wedges or sneakers and a cute hat.

4) Speaking of hats, don’t forget to pack something wide brimmed and a ball cap. These not only help with visibility and ensure that sensitive skin on your face does not dry out, they are also super chic ways to complete a serious vacay look! All the fashion girls are styling these!!

5) For a Tropical Casual look, pack a bright blouse or top, denim or white shorts and sandals or sneakers for a day town outing.

6) Tees!! You’re going to want to pack a few graphic or basic tees to mix up during your vacay. These are comfy pieces to grab and go especially if you have high activity plans or little ones to chase, you won’t regret it!!

Pack a variety of the above and your spring break style is ready to go! You’re going to have a fun, relaxing and rejuvenating vacation. Don’t forget to slow it down and spend time with family and friends. As always, call, chat or message @thepinknickel on facebook or instagram if you need to schedule a complimentary style session. We love building these outfits for you. Enjoy your vacation!!