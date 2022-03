Ali Webb from Alley Cakes is back to discuss delicious treats and cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day. Today on the show Ali showcased how to make a unique cocktail that is perfect for anyone who is looking to drink something other than a pint of Guinness. Paired with the melon margarita cocktail are pot of gold cupcakes.

You can visit the video below to learn how to make these sweet treats or order from her bakery that resides in Neptune Beach.