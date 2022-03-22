Armed Forces Insurance Navy Spouse of the Year

Military Spouse of the Year® (also known as MSOY) is a national award designed to honor the unwavering dedication of our nation’s more than 1.1 million military spouses and recognized by first ladies, senior military leaders, and prominent elected officials. For the past 14 years, MSOY has given a voice to a powerful alliance of ambitious and abetting military spouses who have catalyzed their collective power to change the culture of how military spouses are thought about, talked about, and represented while shaping the community to be more inclusive. The award recipients are inducted into a year-round program to earn leadership credentials, expand their networks, learn valuable life and advocacy skills, and make a difference in their communities.

Sergio Rodriguez was named the 2022 Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) Navy Spouse of the Year. Today on the show Sergio discuss his involvement in the military community, why diversity and inclusion are important for volunteer programs and what he plans to accomplish with the 2022 AFI Navy Spouse of the Year title.