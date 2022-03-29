Egg-cellent ideas for Easter baskets

Easter is a few weeks away and when it comes time to filling the baskets, we’ve got some non-candy ideas that are fun and educational.

Edx Education understands the importance of letting kids learn and grow through exploration. Having set activities to complete does work great, but unstructured play is best for early childhood development. Their toys encourage kids of all ages and backgrounds to develop their natural interest in science, technology, engineering, and math. edxeducation.com

Know Yourself is home to award-winning children’s educational anatomy toys. Their collection of toys includes the newest cast of characters: the Organauts! Collect all five collectible vinyl figurines that teach children about the organs of the body. Each Organauts figurine also comes with a Mini Comic Book and Collector’s Guide Book. knowyourself.com

Gnome on the Roam is an interactive story that encourages children’s creativity. A customizable DIY gnome comes in a suitcase along with his favorite things: a copy of My Gnome on the Roam award-winning book, a journal filled with blank pages waiting to be filled, and a magical wooden pen. mygnomeontheroam.com

Any child will delight in this charming gift set in their basket this spring. The handmade Miss Hilary Please Doll is 12″ tall with bendable legs. The “What Makes Me Special” Deluxe Hardcover Book also includes a free audio link of Miss Hilary. Two additional CD’s are great for playing in the car or classroom! misshilaryplease.com

On the hunt for fun toys to fill those plastic Easter eggs? These chicken puffers are perfect for the occasion! Every set comes with 12 (3″) puffer chicks in assorted neon colors that include vibrant shades of coral, pink, yellow, green, purple, and orange. artcreativity.com