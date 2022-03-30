Gen W returns to bring Connection to Jacksonville

Working from home or visiting family online has become the norm. The pandemic has kept some people in their homes. Now that restrictions have been lifted, many are finding ways to reconnect with the world. Generation W is presenting its signature event, CONNECTION, in person for the first time in two years on April 1 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the University of North Florida – Lazzara Theater (1 UNF Dr.).

Generation W is a life-changing day that will transform our thinking, inspire our spirits and connect our world. The power and impact of CONNECTION will be the focal points and the way they are hard-wired into our essential well-being. The event will feature an exciting line-up of speakers and conversations that will explore the superpower of CONNECTION.