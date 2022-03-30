The Tastiest Fundraiser in Town!

The 36th Annual Celebrity Chefs Tasting Luncheon and Silent Auction is just around the corner on April 7th! You won’t want to miss this fun event where local celebrities dish up bites of their own favorite recipes. The tasting and extensive silent auction raises funds to support the life-changing programs of The Salvation Army.

Tickets are available online: salvationarmynefl.org and are $30 or Call 301-4841

Notable “Celebrity Chefs” include:

· Dr. John Avendano, President/CEO at Florida State College at Jacksonville

· Bill Brim, President/CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida

· Dennis Chan, Owner and Chef of the.Blue Bamboo

· Dr. Diana Greene, Superintendent .Duval County Schools

· R. Ward Lariscy, ASID .Interior Designer, President/Owner of R. Ward Lariscy, Inc./The Wardroom LTD.

· Donald McCullough, Chorus Director for the Jacksonville Symphony Chorus

· Annie Murphy, Owner of Eco Relics Chef

· Vernetta Stewart, Owner, A Cook for You.and Chef/Manager, Ronald McDonald House

· Brian E. Wolfburg., President/CEO . VyStar Credit Union

· Alan Worley, Founder/CEO , Money Pages & 3D Digital