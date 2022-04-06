UFC 273 is in Jacksonville!

The UFC is back in Jacksonville with an amazing fight card for fans all around the world

A year ago, Jacksonville hosted a sold-out crowd of 15,269 for the star-packed UFC 261 at the arena. Jacksonville also served as host for UFC 249 in 2020. That was the first live sporting event held since the pandemic started and Jacksonville was glad to host, even without fans. But fans are expected to fill the VyStar Veterans Memorial arena this year to put on an amazing event.

We met up with the Aljamain Sterling who will be fighting in the co-main event for a rematch against Petr Yan to unify the title for the bantamweight championship.

There will be events happening through out the week free to the public and if you would like to find dates and times you can find more info here: https://www.ufc.com/news/public-events-schedule-ufc-273-volkanovski-vs-korean-zombie-sterling-vs-yan-2-jacksonville