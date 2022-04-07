81º

Celebrating National Poetry Month with local authors

We are in the midst of National Poetry Month. Rance connected with a local author and publisher to discuss his passion. Aaron Woodson has written much of his life but took his love to a higher level after spending time in the military. After publishing 3 books, he has now written a screenplay that is in pre-production. Rance fancies himself a poet and decided to try his skills in the genre.

