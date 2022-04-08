Cake decorating contest with AlleyCakes

It’s Rance vs Mark in the ULTIMATE cake off!

Ali Webb from Alley Cakes joins the show to help guide Rance and Mark while they create a beautiful cake for Eden. Alley Cakes not only helped us today with a sendoff surprise for Eden, but they create desserts for any occasion. Ali says, “Our team truly wants your cake to not only taste as good as it looks, but we’re a bakery who understands your vision, and delivers quality edible artwork that will stand out and be remembered.”

To find out more you can head to https://alleycakes.com/