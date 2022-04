Comedian, Jenn Weeks (aka Laugh) and singer/songwriter, Melissa Case (aka Lyrics) are two talented and beautiful Queens who have joined forces to collaborate on and create one of the hottest nights of live entertainment ever! A night full of tear-jerking comedy infused with body-moving live music. It is a night that you won’t soon forget.

You can get tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/laugh-n-lyrics-tickets-254869691107?aff=ebdssbdestsearch