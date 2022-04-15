The ultimate blind taste test with an Easter favorite

We did the ultimate blind taste test with an Easter candy favorite... Peeps! Here are some fun facts about Peeps that you may not know:

1. An average of 5.5 million Peeps are made every day.

2. Yellow chicks are the original Peep, and still the favorite.

The first color was yellow—and yellow is still the most popular color. Yellow was followed by orange, pink, lavender, green, and blue.

3. On New Year’s Eve, a giant Peep is dropped in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

4. The machine that makes Peeps, the Depositor, has remained unchanged for more than 50 years—and the recipe hasn’t changed, either. They are still made just as they always were, with a mixture of liquid and granulated sugars, corn syrup, gelatin, and vanilla.

5. They are the most popular non-chocolate Easter candy—and they’ve sat at the top of that list for more than twenty years. Every spring, more than 1.5 billion marshmallow Peeps are eaten.