Derby Party for a good cause

Derby season is upon us which means there will be celebrations galore for this weekend’s race. Community Hospice and Palliative Care hosts their own celebration for a good cause. Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 42-year history, through the support of more than 1,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,600 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its 10 inpatient care centers. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay.

Community Hospice and Palliative Care hosts their 10th Annual Derby Run Party at the Tringali Barn in St. Augustine Saturday from 4 to 8 pm. Attendees will enjoy the Derby’s signature drink, the Mint Julep, and be treated to delicious hors d’oeuvres and dinner from Biscotti’s, festive live music from Southern Style Vocal Band, and a silent auction to benefit the mission of Community Hospice & Palliative Care. Racing fans are encouraged to wear their finest and fanciest Derby attire, and all proceeds from the event stay in St. Augustine and St. Johns County to support the end-of-life care needs of the community. www.communityhospice.com