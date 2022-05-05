Untold Stories shared at Florida Theatre

Produced locally by the Florida Theatre, Untold Stories will tap into the heart and soul of Northeast Floridian storytellers with quarterly thematic story evenings.

Untold Stories will feature personal and transformative tales told by a diverse range of voices, both natives and residents, connected to Northeast Florida. From artists and entrepreneurs to educators and medical professionals, we all carry memories and stories shaped by our environment. Untold Stories honors the tradition of oral storytelling in a modern context, where stories are deeply wedded to the place we inhabit.