Are you still looking for a gift for mom? Grandma? Or any mother-figure in your life? Look no further than Lush Leaves located in the heart of San Marco. Jen and Brandi, owners of Lush Leaves, recently partnered with 155 Melvin Street to open a store that offers hand-crafted goods, upgraded furniture, soaps, jewelry and so much more.

You can find out more at lush-leaves.com or head to their location in San Marco today!