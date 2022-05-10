Girls, Inc. Summer Camp registration ends soon

Now is the time to get your girls signed up for summer activity! Girls of Inc. Jacksonville will host Summer Camp for elementary girls (incoming kindergarteners who have been to VPK to rising 6th graders) from June 13 until July 22. Middle school camp will be one week - June 13 - 17. Summer camp for high school girls will be June 20 - 24. Rance dropped by Parkwood Elementary to get insight into what the elementary camp experience would offer. https://www.girlsincjax.org/summer-camp