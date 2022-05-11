Tour classic homes in Historic Springfield

Springfield Preservation and Revitalization hosts their annual Historic Springfield Tour of Homes and Gardens this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5pm. Attendees have the opportunity to check out various homes and gardens throughout the neighborhood. There are multiple ways to tour. Driving is obvious, but taking the bike tour takes the experience to another level. There will be music, food and much more to make the event appealing to the whole family.

Tickets are available at www.904tix.com Find out more about the event at www.springfieldtour.com.