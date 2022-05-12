Forgotten Angels spreading their wings to give back

The Forgotten Angels is a local charity (501.c.3) that focuses on the elderly in nursing homes.

The ‘Angels’ began in 2003. After a year of loss in their family, they decided that they needed to give back. What started out as a small gesture grew into a charity and a ‘labor of love.’ They have been working with the Activities Directors of the nursing homes to provide and deliver Christmas gifts to residents who may otherwise not receive a gift. In 2019, the Forgotten Angels were able to provide Christmas gifts to over 3,000 residents.

They have always realized that the elderly really are the forgotten population. Many fine and deserving charities exist for great causes such as children, pets, the homeless, veterans, and many more. Very few charities are focused on what we consider to be our greatest calling – the elderly of Northeast Florida.