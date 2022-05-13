What to expect at Welcome to Rockville 2022

Welcome To Rockville’s milestone 10th edition brought in the festival’s biggest crowd yet, with 161,000 people that came to Daytona International Speedwayin Daytona Beach, Florida for the four-day music event, held November 11-14. The record attendance officially makes Welcome To RockvilleAmerica’s biggest rock festival. In addition, a worldwide at-home audience of 1.2 million unique viewers enjoyed the livestream with select festival performances, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content on the DWPresents On Twitch channel. Welcome To Rockville 2021 marks the first-time producers Danny Wimmer Presents have livestreamed one of their festivals.

Fans in attendance during the Welcome To Rockville weekend – and those watching at home – were also the first to find out Rockville’s 2022 headliners, which have been announced as KISS (Thursday, May 19), KORN (Friday, May 20), Guns N’ Roses (Saturday, May 21) and Foo Fighters (Sunday, May 22). The full festival lineup will be announced in December.

“We knew we had to do something massive to follow the biggest Welcome To Rockville in history so we went out and got rock legends Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, KISS and DWP’s most requested band, KORN,” says Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “We’re looking forward to breaking records at THE WORLD CENTER OF ROCK with you, see you in 2022!”

Weekend passes and single day are on sale now at www.WelcomeToRockville.com.