As if 90′s Fest in St. Augustine

As If! 90s Fest is back! Join us again on May 21, 2022 from noon to 9 p.m. on Francis Field in St. Augustine for the raddest event northeast Florida has ever experienced.

Here’s the 411: DOUBLE headliner Montell Jordan and Eve 6 plus Quad City DJs will be gettin’ jiggy wit you!

In addition to the national acts, the 90s celebration festival features a full-day concert line-up with regional musicians.

The family-friendly event is the official summer kick-off filled with live music, vendors, food trucks, water slide, a fly photo booth and DUH… a celebration of all things 90s.

The nonprofit event benefits ACE Alliance, a 501c3 designated to assist movers and shakers who dedicate their craft and livelihood to the culture of tourism, entertainment, and hospitality serving coastal northeast Florida. The 2021 event raised more than $50K and 2022 is going to be ALL that AND a bag of chips!

And there’s more! You’ll want to get in on the rad special events like the official As If! 90s Fest Afterparty and Meet & Greets.

More info and tickets visit: www.asifthe90sfest.com/