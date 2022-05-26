Canning 101: How to prep your food for hurricane season

Chef Shelli, owner of The Sweet Spot & Urban Lounge, stopped by River City Live to offer tips and tricks on how to can your food ahead of hurricane season. Here are some easy tips on how to can your food:

1. You don’t need to sterilize your jars because of this...: According to the National Center for Home Food Preservation you do not need to sterilize jars if your processing time is 10 minutes or longer. Many canning recipes, with the exception of already require at least 10 minutes in a boiling water bath, so there’s no need to sterilize these jars ahead of time

2. No canning pot? Use a stockpot!: A stock pot, along with a cooling rack, can be easily used to can foods if you don’t have an electric water bath canner or a canning pot.

3. Don’t store your processed jars with the bands on: The bands, or canning rings, are meant to hold the lids in place during the canning process. Once the jars have cooled and the lid is sealed, you can unscrew the bands and clean them.