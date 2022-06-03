Mompreneur Marketplace: BayaBook and More

PeTika Tave, a middle-school teacher of 17 years, joins River City Live for another addition of Mompreneur Marketplace! PeTika is the author and owner of BayaBooks and More. She writes books that strengthens and uplifts children and their family. Her drive is to help kids know that they are enough while also striving to be their best. Through her life’s journey, she has emerged as a motivating person both inside and outside of the classroom.