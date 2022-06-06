Celebrating ‘Boaters Skip Day’ in the water

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Boater Skip Day has quickly become one of the most anticipated and well attended boating events of the year in NE Florida with hundreds of boats in attendance and growing each year. Boaters of all types “skip” work on the first Friday of every June and head to Marker 24 at Bayard Point in Clay County to celebrate this fun, unofficial holiday on the water.

Evolving from the Friday Poker Run Raft Up, Boater Skip Day slowly became a small party on the water when more and more people and organizations got involved. Over the years, fun details were added such as live music and floating food trucks. Soon, the event took on a life of its own very quickly and North Florida Marine Association member, Jill Haskell, came up with the name “Boater Skip Day”.

Facebook event organizer, Chirs Verderane, estimates over 1,000 boats attended this year. If you didn’t make it, you have a year to think up excuses! Boater Skip Day will be back on June 2 in 2023.