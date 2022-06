Get on the wild side with Clark’s Critters! Sabrina joins the show to talk about her interactive reptile shows. They are perfect for birthdays, summer camps, school classes, and so much more! Along with the reptile shows, Sabrina runs Xtreme Exotics, a store with all of your reptile and animal needs.

To find out more about the shop you can head to their Facebook page here or you can call Sabrina to set up a reptile encounter at (904)338-4838.